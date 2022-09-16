Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $16.57 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Watsco were worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $272.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.69. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

