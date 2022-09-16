Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $32.96 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $434.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

