Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of W. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $902,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of W opened at $48.34 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

