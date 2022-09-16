Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,346 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 4.8 %

PSX stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

