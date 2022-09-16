Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 60.2% in August

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Techtronic Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $113.19.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.586 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Techtronic Industries

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

