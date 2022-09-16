Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.64 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $17.03 or 0.00085102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $38.64 million and $18.50 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 288.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,811.33 or 0.74017908 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 595.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102110 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00827170 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
