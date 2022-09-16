Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Up 5%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 43,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,056,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Tellurian Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

About Tellurian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

