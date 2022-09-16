Telos (TLOS) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Telos has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a total market capitalization of $48.05 million and $3.96 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00081476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007971 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is www.telos.net. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

