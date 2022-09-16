Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on November 1st

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Shares of TVE opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

