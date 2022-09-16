Tenset (10SET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $802,215.00

Tenset (10SET) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Tenset has a market cap of $300.69 million and $802,215.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00008083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040743 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tenset Coin Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,896,307 coins. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.