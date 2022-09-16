TERA (TERA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

TERA (TERA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market cap of $574,636.80 and approximately $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TERA

TERA was first traded on July 1st, 2018. TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain.”

