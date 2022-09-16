Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

TX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Down 1.8 %

About Ternium

TX stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Ternium has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $52.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

