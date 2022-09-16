Terracoin (TRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $329,726.98

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $329,726.98 and $187.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00603375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00261077 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.