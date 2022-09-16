TerraUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $723.03 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $723.03 million and approximately $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002627 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

