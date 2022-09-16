Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco stock opened at GBX 231.70 ($2.80) on Friday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 229.95 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.