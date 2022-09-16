Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 32,153 shares.The stock last traded at $1,820.00 and had previously closed at $1,751.31.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,752.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,547.64.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

