Tezos (XTZ) Hits One Day Volume of $36.34 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00007730 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $36.34 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014854 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012045 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013387 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 930,733,849 coins and its circulating supply is 909,233,691 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

