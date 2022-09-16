TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Timothy W. Mulhern Sells 3,482 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.49. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 470.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

