The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $149.78 on Friday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.