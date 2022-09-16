The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €109.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €109.00 ($111.22) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at €84.99 ($86.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €93.23. SAP has a 12-month low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($132.39).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.