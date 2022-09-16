The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $29.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.1 %

CNM stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $131,234.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $131,234.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 35.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,351 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $51,950,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $50,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $32,464,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

