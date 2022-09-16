The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $48.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $28.72 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $935.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,198,733.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 441,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after buying an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

