The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 4.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $271.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

