The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

KR stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

