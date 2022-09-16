The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 366,729 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,285,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,729 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of CSX worth $123,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CSX Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

