The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 58,909 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of Humana worth $144,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $48,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $497.24 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.39.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

