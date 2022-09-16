The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 302,568 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.39% of DTE Energy worth $98,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $130.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

