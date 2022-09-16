The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $114.22 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,653,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,972 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.39% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $114,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.