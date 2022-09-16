The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $125.76 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,192 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.37% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $125,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after purchasing an additional 171,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $256.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.