The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $93.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $93,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

