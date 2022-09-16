The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952,653 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.55% of CGI worth $105,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after buying an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

