The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,908 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.53% of KeyCorp worth $110,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.07 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

