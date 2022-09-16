The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $223.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.59.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

