The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,715,000 after acquiring an additional 148,545 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,779,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,066,000 after buying an additional 216,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

