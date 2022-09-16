THEKEY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $185,937.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. THEKEY has a market cap of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube “

