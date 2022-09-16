Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 45,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Tuesday, September 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $989,950.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $14.73 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.