Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Purchases 500 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00.

Cable One Trading Down 1.1 %

Cable One stock opened at $1,063.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,045.06 and a 12 month high of $1,983.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,288.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.83.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

