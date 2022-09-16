Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $66.00. Approximately 1,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.66.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

