Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Reaches Market Cap of $275,831.10

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $275,831.10 and $121,348.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005477 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00078006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. The official website for Tidal Finance is www.tidal.finance. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

