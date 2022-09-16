Tidex Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (TDX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $500,578.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,589,423 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

