Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $315,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 45.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 27.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Tilly’s by 365.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Stories

