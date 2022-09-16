Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges

Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $364,944.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,724.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005483 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00078334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. Facebook | Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.