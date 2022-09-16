TIO Networks (CVE:TNC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

TIO Networks Corp. (CVE:TNC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as high as C$3.33. TIO Networks shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.33.
TIO Networks Corp. (TIO) is an information technology company. The Company specializes in processing bill payment transactions through a secure Internet enabled platform. The Company’s segments include West, Central and East. The Company operates as a payments technology company, and combines software platforms and payment processing capabilities to serve its customers.
