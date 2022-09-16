Tixl (TXL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78,883.00

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl's launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Tixl's total supply is 599,995,119 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins.

Tixl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is an interoperable ecosystem for DeFi products and focuses on efficient financial transactions. At the core of the Tixl ecosystem is a layer 1 platform called “Autobahn Network” serving as a base platform allowing to transfer any digital asset instantly, with almost zero fees and even private.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars.

