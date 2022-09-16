Todd J. Stein Acquires 7,100 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $51,333.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 662,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,913.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spok Trading Up 0.7 %

Spok stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 8,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 93.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

