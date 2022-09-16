TokenSwap (TP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4,181.29

TokenSwap (TP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. TokenSwap has a market capitalization of $4,181.29 and approximately $21,291.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00061269 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00064940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00076900 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About TokenSwap

TokenSwap (TP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance.

Buying and Selling TokenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

