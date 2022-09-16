TOKPIE Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $18,609.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE was first traded on May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

