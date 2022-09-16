Tokyo AU 24-Hour Volume Hits $129,970.00 (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Tokyo AU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokyo AU has traded 53.2% higher against the dollar. Tokyo AU has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $129,970.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tokyo AU Profile

Tokyo AU (CRYPTO:TOKAU) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. The official website for Tokyo AU is tokau.io/en. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokyo AU Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokyo AU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokyo AU using one of the exchanges listed above.

