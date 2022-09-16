Toncoin (TON) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $32.46 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00008416 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 198.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.13 or 0.22259744 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 546.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00104081 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00839913 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
