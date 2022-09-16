TOP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,885.00 (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $60,885.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

